Next Article
IAF and IIT Madras join forces for next-gen airborne comms
Technology
The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute (SDI) and IIT Madras just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a made-in-India digital communication system for aircraft.
The agreement, inked on December 29, 2025, brings together the IAF's real-world experience with IIT's research power to create something new and homegrown.
Why it matters: Smarter tech, less import
This project will focus on things like secure data sharing, network strength, and protecting against cyber threats—all crucial for modern air missions.
The goal? Make the IAF more self-reliant, cut down on imports, and boost India's own defense tech under the Atmanirbhar Bharat push.