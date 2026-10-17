Akash Ambani: Jio will use 360,000 towers for 6G
Technology
Reliance Jio plans to use its existing network infrastructure of 360,000 telecom towers to support the transition to 6G connectivity: software upgrades are expected to reduce the need for a fresh physical infrastructure build-out.
Announced by Akash Ambani, this smart move keeps costs down and speeds things up, all while helping Jio branch out beyond just mobile service.
Jio targets 100 million broadband households
Jio isn't stopping at 6G: it's aiming to bring home broadband to 100 million households using its in-house wireless broadband solution.
With 7,220 patents in hand, Jio also wants to take its tech worldwide and team up with partners in new markets.
Strong revenue growth shows it's betting big on innovation and making the most of what it already has.