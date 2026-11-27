Amazon Black Friday cuts Fire TV Cube to $90
Amazon's going big for Black Friday by slashing the Fire TV Cube price from $200 to just $90.
On top of the 55% discount, you get a free month of Xbox Game Pass (if you're new) and free standard shipping; pretty sweet if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
Dolby Vision Atmos and 8-core processor
The Fire TV Cube isn't just about streaming Netflix or Prime Video in crisp Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.
It's powered by an 8-core processor for speedy app launches and smooth navigation.
You can control it hands-free with Alexa or use the remote, plus it connects to cable boxes and even lets you check your security cameras or weather updates right on your TV.