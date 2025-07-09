Amazon India Prime Day 2025: Exciting deals and offers

Amazon India's Prime Day 2025 is happening July 12-14, bringing three days of exclusive deals for Prime members. Expect fresh launches from over 400 brands and faster deliveries, thanks to new delivery stations in smaller cities.

Smartphones and TVs Big names like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (₹74,999), iPhone 15 (₹57,999), and OnePlus 13s (₹49,999) are up for grabs with no-cost EMI options.

For binge-watchers, the Sony BRAVIA 2 (55-inch) is at ₹49,999 and Xiaomi's QLED (55-inch) comes in at ₹36,499.

Home appliances and groceries Need an upgrade? The Bosch Front Load Washing Machine (9kg) is ₹32,990 and Haier Split AC (1.5 Ton) is ₹31,990—both with extra bank discounts and exchange offers.

Groceries are also up to 60% off.