AMD invests $1 billion in Meta to power superintelligence

This isn't their first team-up: AMD's processors and GPUs already help run Meta's AI. Now, they're scaling things up to handle massive power needs for future superintelligence projects.

As AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su put it, "With Helios now running at Meta, we are taking that partnership to a new scale in the superintelligence era. Together, we are building and deploying infrastructure at gigawatt scale and shaping future generations of silicon, software and systems to enable Meta's most ambitious superintelligence models and services."

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, agrees, saying AMD is key for reaching Meta's big AI goals.