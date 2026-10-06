Anthropic expands Claude Startups program to broaden AI startup access
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, is making a big move by expanding its Claude Startups program.
Now open to more organizations, the initiative gives young companies access to Anthropic's tech and resources, helping them build smarter, faster.
It's all part of Anthropic's plan to grow its influence in the AI world and keep up with giants like OpenAI and Google.
Anthropic offers up to $45,000 credits
Startups in the program can snag up to $45,000 worth of discounts and credits through the Claude Startup Stack, a $1,000 API credit, and a free year of Claude Team for up to five premium seats.
There are also chances to connect directly with Anthropic's applied AI team and join community events.
To apply, your startup needs to be founded within the last five years or have raised funding within the last two years, so it's really geared toward fresh ideas looking for a boost.