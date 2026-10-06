Anthropic expands Claude Startups program to broaden AI startup access

Startups in the program can snag up to $45,000 worth of discounts and credits through the Claude Startup Stack, a $1,000 API credit, and a free year of Claude Team for up to five premium seats.

There are also chances to connect directly with Anthropic's applied AI team and join community events.

To apply, your startup needs to be founded within the last five years or have raised funding within the last two years, so it's really geared toward fresh ideas looking for a boost.