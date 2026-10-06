Anthropic introduces Claude Tag as AI teammate in Slack
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, an AI teammate built right into Slack.
You can mention @Claude to get help with tasks or answer a question, or even join in on team chats; basically, it acts like another member of your group.
Claude Tag project planning and privacy
Claude Tag can break down projects into steps and keeps everyone updated as things move along.
Each channel has its own separate Claude identity, so information stays private.
Admins get tools to monitor usage and set limits.
Right now, it is available today in beta for Claude Enterprise and Claude Team customers; administrators can opt in within 30 days to migrate, and Anthropic is issuing an introductory launch credit to eligible Enterprise and Team organizations.