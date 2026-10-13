Anthropic launches $100 million plan for 10,000 frontier deployed engineers
Anthropic is rolling out a $100 million plan to train 10,000 engineers by 2027.
These engineers, called Frontier Deployed Engineers, will help companies use Anthropic's Claude AI tools in real-world business settings.
Training has already kicked off in New York and San Francisco with folks from big names like Accenture and Bain.
Companies nominate engineers for Anthropic fellowship
Companies nominate their own engineers for this fellowship.
It starts with a four-day hands-on course where participants learn to build advanced AI systems for tricky problems.
After the intensive, participants take a practical assessment before returning to their employers, backed by Anthropic mentors.
The goal? Help businesses grow their own AI talent and close the skills gap as more industries turn to artificial intelligence.