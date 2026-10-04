Anthropic launches Claude Tag for Slack with channel reading AI
Technology
Anthropic just dropped Claude Tag, a new AI teammate for Slack. It can read what's going on in your channels and jump into conversations to help out: just tag @Claude to get answers or delegate tasks.
Anthropic says it's already made a big impact, with 65% of its product team's code now written by the AI.
Claude Tag beta offers per-channel identities
Claude Tag is currently in beta for Teams and Enterprise users, giving each channel its own unique AI identity so chats stay private.
Admins can set usage limits and track activity to keep things under control. The tool even follows up on unfinished threads automatically.
Companies have 30 days to switch over from the old app, with Anthropic offering launch credits and plans to expand beyond Slack over time.