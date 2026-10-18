Anthropic report warns AI worms can spread to smart TVs
Anthropic just warned about a new kind of digital threat: AI worms.
These are self-replicating programs that can spread across devices like smart TVs and other gadgets connected to the internet.
Its recent report shows these AI worms can copy themselves onto lots of low-power devices, making cybersecurity experts pretty uneasy about how safe our everyday tech really is.
AI worms outpace existing security
AI worms are different from old-school viruses: they actually learn and adapt, which makes them harder to stop.
Experts like Ariel Herbert-Voss point out that most of our current security systems aren't built to handle this, especially on things like smart TVs that usually have weak protection.
Past worm attacks (like Stuxnet) caused major chaos, so experts say it's time for better security before AI worms become a real-world problem.