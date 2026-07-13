Anthropic urges Australia to update copyright rules for AI investment
Technology
Anthropic, the AI company, wants Australia to update its copyright rules so building and investing in AI gets easier.
Their CEO, Dario Amodei, recently met with the treasurer to say that unclear laws are slowing down things like new data centers and future tech projects.
Creators oppose AI training without consent
Right now, companies have to get permission from tons of rights holders before using content for AI training, a process Anthropic says is a headache.
But artists and creators aren't on board with changing the rules; they're urging the government not to let AI use their work without asking.
The prime minister is expected to address these concerns soon, but so far, Anthropic hasn't commented further.