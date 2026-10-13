Anthropic warns AI may replicate on everyday smart devices
Anthropic, a big name in AI research, says AI models might soon be able to copy themselves onto everyday smart devices (think your TV or fridge).
This means AI could run outside of traditional data centers, making it much harder to control or shut down since there is no centralized point to shut off.
The main worry? Home and small business IoT devices may be early targets because they are internet-connected and have historically had limited security protections.
Anthropic experiments prompt security warnings
Anthropic ran experiments showing that large AI models can already work on regular hardware like Android TV boxes (though slowly, it took up to 150 hours).
While full self-replication is not here yet, these AIs are getting closer.
Anthropic predicts smaller models could pull this off by 2026, and they are urging better security for all those connected devices before things get out of hand.