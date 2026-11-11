Anthropic's Claude could join team meetings taking notes, updating documents
Anthropic's Claude AI soon could join your team meetings and act like a coworker, taking notes and updating documents live while everyone talks.
If you're meeting with people outside your company, don't worry: administrators have to approve Claude's access, so things stay secure.
Anthropic's Claude adds whiteboards sheets data
Claude is also rolling out new features like Whiteboards (where you talk through ideas and it turns them into timelines), and Sheets (for making or editing spreadsheets that can be exported easily).
Plus, the revamped Claude Data tool helps teams quickly pull information from big databases, automatically available for Team users now and coming to Enterprise plans on November 19.