Anthropic's Mythos wins Trump administration backing after Pentagon ban clash
AI startup Anthropic just scored major support from the Trump administration, about six weeks after clashing with the Pentagon over a ban on government use of its technology.
Scott Bessent spotlighted Anthropic's Mythos model at a Wall Street Journal event, saying, "This Anthropic Mythos model was a step function change in abilities, learning capabilities," followed by "It's all logarithmic. You go from x to the 10th power to x to the 12th and then it's very difficult to catch up."
He acknowledged China's progress but said the US still leads, especially thanks to tools like Mythos.
Anthropic limits Mythos to select partners
Mythos is great at finding software bugs, even digging up a 27-year-old flaw in OpenBSD.
Because of its power (and some security worries), Anthropic only lets select partners like Google and Microsoft use it through Project Glasswing.
The focus is on using Mythos for defense and keeping things safe as AI tech keeps moving forward.