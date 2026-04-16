Anthropic's Mythos wins Trump administration backing after Pentagon ban clash Technology Apr 16, 2026

AI startup Anthropic just scored major support from the Trump administration, about six weeks after clashing with the Pentagon over a ban on government use of its technology.

Scott Bessent spotlighted Anthropic's Mythos model at a Wall Street Journal event, saying, "This Anthropic Mythos model was a step function change in abilities, learning capabilities," followed by "It's all logarithmic. You go from x to the 10th power to x to the 12th and then it's very difficult to catch up."

He acknowledged China's progress but said the US still leads, especially thanks to tools like Mythos.