Apple, Amazon and Meta unveil always listening AI devices
Apple, Amazon, and Meta just rolled out AI devices that listen in all the time: no wake word needed.
While this tech feels futuristic, it's causing a stir because recording conversations without everyone's OK could break wiretapping laws in some states.
Privacy lawyer Karen Panetta summed it up: "With new technology like this, my statement is always to embrace with caution," with lots of legal gray areas about whether consent is needed for recording or even just interpreting what you say.
Gadgets spot and block recordings
Even though Apple and Amazon insist your audio isn't stored or shared, people are still worried about being overheard, especially bystanders who never agreed to be recorded.
To help users take back control, companies like Deveillance are launching gadgets like Spectre I that can spot and block unwanted recordings.
It's all part of a bigger push to give you more say over your privacy as tech keeps evolving.