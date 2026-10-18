Apple, Amazon and Meta unveil always listening AI devices

Apple, Amazon, and Meta just rolled out AI devices that listen in all the time: no wake word needed.

While this tech feels futuristic, it's causing a stir because recording conversations without everyone's OK could break wiretapping laws in some states.

Privacy lawyer Karen Panetta summed it up: "With new technology like this, my statement is always to embrace with caution," with lots of legal gray areas about whether consent is needed for recording or even just interpreting what you say.