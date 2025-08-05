Apple delays 1st foldable MacBook-iPad hybrid until after 2027 Technology Aug 05, 2025

Apple has delayed its first foldable device—a big 18.8-inch MacBook-iPad hybrid—until after 2027.

Analyst Jeff Pu confirmed the setback, shifting production plans from late 2026 to sometime beyond early 2027.

The good news? This doesn't impact the much-anticipated iPhone 18 Fold, which is still expected to drop alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.