Apple delays 1st foldable MacBook-iPad hybrid until after 2027
Apple has delayed its first foldable device—a big 18.8-inch MacBook-iPad hybrid—until after 2027.
Analyst Jeff Pu confirmed the setback, shifting production plans from late 2026 to sometime beyond early 2027.
The good news? This doesn't impact the much-anticipated iPhone 18 Fold, which is still expected to drop alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.
iPhone 18 Fold to feature crease-free display, new OS
Pu mentioned that the iPhone 17 series (coming September 2025) won't see major changes, but bigger upgrades are coming with the iPhone 18 lineup.
The iPhone 18 Fold is rumored to feature a crease-free Samsung display and a Fine M-Tec hinge, running an updated version of iOS—giving Apple a shot at outshining Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.