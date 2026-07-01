Apple delays Siri AI rollout over Digital Markets Act concerns
Technology
Apple's new AI-powered Siri won't be rolling out in Europe just yet.
The hold-up? Apple is struggling to meet the European Union's (EU) tough Digital Markets Act (DMA), which wants big tech to play fair and let services work together.
Apple says these rules could put user privacy at risk, so for now, European users will have to wait.
Apple features paused in Europe
This isn't just about Siri: features like iPhone Mirroring for Mac and certain location-based capabilities in Apple Maps are also on pause in Europe.
The EU is pressing Apple to comply, and if it doesn't, fines could reach up to 10% of its global revenue.
With nearly 27% of Apple's sales coming from Europe, CEO Tim Cook recently met with EU officials as the company tries to find a middle ground.