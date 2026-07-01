Apple delays Siri AI rollout over Digital Markets Act concerns

Apple features paused in Europe

This isn't just about Siri: features like iPhone Mirroring for Mac and certain location-based capabilities in Apple Maps are also on pause in Europe.

The EU is pressing Apple to comply, and if it doesn't, fines could reach up to 10% of its global revenue.

With nearly 27% of Apple's sales coming from Europe, CEO Tim Cook recently met with EU officials as the company tries to find a middle ground.