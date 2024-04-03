Next Article

Apple quietly enhances iPhone 12 with Qi2 wireless charging support

What's the story In a discreet update last month, Apple has upgraded the iPhone 12 with Qi2 wireless charging capabilities. This enhancement is part of the iOS 17.4 update and was not officially announced by the tech giant in the changelog. The upgrade allows iPhone 12 users to fully utilize the newly released Qi2-certified chargers, which feature magnetic connection and 15W speeds, characteristics associated with Apple's MagSafe technology.

Discovery details

Belkin, Anker Qi2 charges are now compatible with iPhone 12

Belkin and Anker, both popular brands for accessories and chargers, have confirmed that their Qi2 chargers now work with iPhone 12 devices running iOS 17.4. The iPhone 12 has supported 15W wireless charging since its launch in 2020 but only with Apple's MagSafe chargers. Now, with the update, it can charge at the same speed using third-party Qi2 chargers. The iPhone 13 and 14 received Qi2 support as part of iOS 17.2, while the iPhone 15 came with it pre-installed.

QI2 explained

Understanding Qi2: The new wireless charging standard

Qi2, also known as Qi v2.0 MPP (Magnetic Power Profile), is a novel magnetic wireless charging standard. It can juice up compatible devices at a rate of up to 15W. It uses rings of magnets in both the device and charger to align the charging coils correctly, similar to Apple's MagSafe technology. This new standard is an extension of the widely-used Qi wireless charging standard, with Apple contributing the magnetic power profile technology.

Future prospects

Qi2 is an open standard with potential for wider adoption

Unlike MagSafe, Qi2 is not exclusive to Apple and is managed by the Wireless Power Consortium. Devices must be Qi2-certified but do not require specific Apple hardware or 'Made For iPhone' certification, making them more affordable to manufacture. Although it has not yet been incorporated into Android smartsphones and other devices, Qi2 has the potential for wider adoption due to its open standard nature.