Apple launches world's 1st AVS charger with iPhone 17
Apple just dropped its "40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max" alongside the iPhone 17, packing serious power into a surprisingly small charger.
Thanks to USB PD 3.2 AVS tech and Adjustable Voltage Supply, it can fine-tune charging for your device—making it great for phones and some smaller devices that need efficient, tailored charging, though it is not suitable for charging larger laptops like the MacBook Pro.
Adapter can pump out a full 60W charge
This adapter can pump out a full 60W charge—but only for about 18 minutes, which is perfect for getting your iPhone 17 to half battery in just 20 minutes.
It's not built for bigger devices like the MacBook Pro, though.
If you want top-speed charging on your new iPhone right now, this Apple adapter is your best bet until brands like Anker catch up with their own versions.