Apple launches world's 1st AVS charger with iPhone 17

Adapter can pump out a full 60W charge

This adapter can pump out a full 60W charge—but only for about 18 minutes, which is perfect for getting your iPhone 17 to half battery in just 20 minutes.

It's not built for bigger devices like the MacBook Pro, though.

If you want top-speed charging on your new iPhone right now, this Apple adapter is your best bet until brands like Anker catch up with their own versions.