Apple Music's Replay 2024 is now live: Check now

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Dec 03, 202408:04 pm

What's the story Apple Music has launched its annual feature, Replay 2024, giving users a personalized review of their year in music. The feature, much like Spotify's Wrapped, highlights users' top songs, artists, and albums streamed over the year. This year's Replay comes with new elements such as "listening streaks," which show the longest unbroken period of music streaming on the platform.

Replay 2024 offers key insights

Replay 2024 offers several important insights into your music habits. These include total listening minutes, top artists, most played songs, and favorite genres. A unique aspect of this year's edition is that you can see if you made it to an artist's top 100, 500 or 1,000 listeners globally. The facility also shows when you first listened to your top song, artist and album of the year.

Animated highlight reels and social media sharing

The 2024 edition of Replay brings animated highlight reels with background music, permitting users to visually track their listening journey. The feature also lets users compare their current year's preferences with those from 2023, and share their music statistics on social media platforms. Plus, it gives a monthly review of top songs, artists and albums throughout the year.

Replay 2024 available on Apple Music app

Previously, Replay was only accessible via the web. However, this year, Apple has made the feature available on its mobile app for users with iOS 18.1 or later. These users can now access their Replay directly from the Home, New and Search tabs in the Apple Music app. For those on an older OS or Android, Replay can still be accessed via web on mobile/desktop.

Replay feature for artists

Along with user-focused features, Apple Music has also introduced a Replay feature for artists, much like Spotify's Artist Wrapped. The new capability gives artists data on how many total minutes their music was streamed by Apple Music users in the last year. It also shows how many listeners they had and which cities played their music the most.