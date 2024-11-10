Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's new iOS feature, the "inactivity reboot", makes it tougher to access data from locked iPhones, as reported by 404 Media.

This feature forces users to enter their PIN or passcode when the phone restarts, enhancing security.

Despite pressure from governments, Apple remains committed to user privacy and refuses to create encryption backdoors for data access. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature reboots iPhones after 4 days of inactivity, putting the devices in a more secure state

New iOS feature makes it harder to break into iPhones

By Mudit Dube 09:54 am Nov 10, 202409:54 am

What's the story Apple has added an improved security measure in its new iOS 18 update. The new feature comes with an "inactivity reboot" code in iOS 18.1 that automatically restarts a compatible iPhone after four days of being locked. This makes it harder to break into iPhones, particularly for law enforcement agencies looking to retrieve information from suspects' iPhones.

Enhanced security

Rebooted iPhones enter a more secure state

The inactivity reboot feature was initially reported by 404 Media, which noted police warnings over the increased difficulty in accessing data from suspects' iPhones with this new security measure. When an iPhone restarts, it enters a highly secure state known as "Before First Unlock" (BFU), forcing users to enter their PIN or passcode. This added layer of security significantly limits the amount of data forensic experts can extract from a locked iPhone compared to a standard screen lock.

Privacy debate

Apple's stance on encryption backdoors

Over the years, Apple has been working to make iPhones more secure, often at odds with law enforcement agencies. The tech giant has been under pressure from governments to create encryption backdoors to give authorities access to user data. However, Apple has always resisted the requests, staying true to its commitment to user privacy and data security.