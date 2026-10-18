Apple reportedly developing swiveling home view with 9-inch screen
Apple is reportedly working on a big upgrade to its Home View smart display.
The new version, called J595 internally, could feature a 9-inch screen on a robotic arm that swivels all the way around, so the display can turn toward the person speaking to it as you move.
This would fix one of the main complaints about the current model and make it way more interactive.
Home view criticized despite $299 price
Right now, Home View costs $299 but has faced criticism for missing basics like a power supply and forcing users to buy extra accessories.
Its app selection also trails behind Google's and Amazon's smart displays.
On the bright side, Apple's managed to keep prices competitive thanks to clever parts sourcing.
Plus, there's more coming: Apple is also developing an AI-powered security camera (codenamed J450) set to launch next year, adding even more smarts to its home tech lineup.