Apple's new Gemini-powered Siri is coming next month

Strategic alliance

Apple's AI partnership with Google

The upcoming Siri update will be the first result of Apple's recently announced AI partnership with Google. The tech giant had promised a more capable version of Siri back in June 2024, and this update is expected to deliver on those promises. The new version will also be more conversational, similar to other chatbots such as ChatGPT. A future version of Siri could even run directly on Google's cloud infrastructure.