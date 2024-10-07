Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to release updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models and 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Airs, all powered by M4 series chipsets, in early 2025.

Meanwhile, a MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iPad mini event is planned for late October 2024, with shipping starting from November.

Other anticipated launches include updated Magic Keyboards, an improved AirTag item tracker, new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, and the iPhone 17 lineup with an updated Apple Watch Series 11.

The devices may feature M4 series chipsets

Apple's MacBook Air, iPad Air updates delayed until early 2025

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm Oct 07, 202412:46 pm

What's the story Apple is reportedly delaying the release of its next-generation MacBook Air and iPad Air models into the first half of 2025. This information comes from a Bloomberg report, which suggests that the tech giant is revising its release schedule to distribute device launches throughout late 2024 and early 2025. The company's focus has now shifted toward other products in its range following the successful launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Spring releases

MacBook Air, iPad Air to be powered by M4 chipsets

The report suggests that Apple plans to release 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models in Q1 2025. Updated versions of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Airs are also expected to be launched at the same time. All these models will be powered by M4 series chipsets. The launch timeline for MacBook Air and iPad Air could potentially align with the rumored launch of the iPhone SE model, which is also set for a debut early next year.

What's incoming?

Upcoming product launches

The same report also indicates that Apple is planning a MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iPad mini event in late October. These devices are expected to start shipping from November 1, 2024. Additionally, an M4 iMac is anticipated to be released before the end of this year. However, fans of the MacBook Air and iPad Air will have to wait until early 2025 for their updated models.

Future lineup

Apple's roadmap for 2025

The report also hints at other product launches in the pipeline. Updated Magic Keyboards for the iPad Air and an improved AirTag item tracker are likely to be introduced before June's WWDC conference. In terms of major releases, new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are expected in the second half of 2025. As per tradition, the iPhone 17 lineup along with an updated Apple Watch Series 11 will be announced next September.