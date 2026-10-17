Apple updates App Store rules banning nonconsensual 'nudify' apps
Apple just dropped new App Store rules that put the brakes on "nudify" apps, those AI tools that create explicit images without someone's consent.
Starting October 16, developers have to proactively prevent and remove nonconsensual intimate imagery, including deepfakes made with AI tools, or risk having their apps pulled from the App Store.
Apple is also closing loopholes by banning hidden features that could trick reviewers.
Apple targets trafficking and child exploitation
On top of that, Apple is stepping up efforts to fight human trafficking and child exploitation in apps.
Apple is promising to pull any app found facilitating human trafficking or child exploitation and report it straight to authorities.
These updates follow pressure from San Francisco officials, showing Apple wants its platform to be safer and more ethical for everyone.