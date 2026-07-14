Arizona State University study suggests rock-vapor clouds and magma oceans

Sub-Neptunes could have heavy atmospheres full of hydrogen, plus possible traces of water vapor and other carbon-based organic molecules.

The study found that minerals like aluminum oxide can form heat-trapping clouds, pushing temperatures high enough to melt the surface into a sea of magma: think thousands of degrees.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope even spotted metallic vapors on one called GJ 1214b, hinting at a molten world beneath its cloudy skies.

All this extreme heat means these planets probably aren't great spots for life as we know it.