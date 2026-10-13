Astronomers detect gamma rays suggesting positron annihilation beyond Milky Way
Technology
Astronomers just found hints that antimatter (basically the opposite of regular matter) is disappearing outside the Milky Way.
Using European Space Agency's INTEGRAL telescope, they picked up a gamma-ray signal showing positrons (antimatter twins of electrons) colliding and vanishing far beyond our galaxy's edge.
NASA Compton Spectrometer to trace antimatter
Turns out, there might be more antimatter coming from the Milky Way than anyone expected.
Scientists want to dig deeper into why this is happening, and NASA's new Compton Spectrometer and Imager (launching in 2027) could help solve the mystery.
Figuring out where all this antimatter goes could tell us a lot about how the universe works.