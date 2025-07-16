Astronomers unearth cosmic 'Fossil' in Solar System's edge

Ammonite's orbit stands out from the other known sednoids, making scientists rethink how our outer solar system works. Its weird path suggests there might have once been a giant planet out there that got kicked out, which could explain these unusual orbits. This also throws some shade on the whole "Planet Nine" theory.

Time capsule from the solar system's early days

Ammonite is huge for its kind—about 220-380km wide—and its orbit has barely changed for over 4 billion years. That makes it kind of like a time capsule from when our solar system was just forming.

Scientists used powerful telescopes like Subaru and CFHT to spot it at its closest point to the Sun, still an incredible 66 to 71 times farther out than Earth.

More research on Ammonite could reveal even more about where we all came from.