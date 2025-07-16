Saturn's largest moon may foster life, research indicates

Titan is unlike any other moon

Titan isn't your average moon—it has a thick, nitrogen-rich atmosphere and freezing temps, making it totally different from Earth.

NASA's upcoming Dragonfly drone mission will check out Titan's surface and air to see how habitable it really is (though it won't land in the lakes just yet).

As NASA scientist Conor Nixon puts it, this research might totally change how we look for life beyond Earth—maybe we need to start thinking outside our home planet's box.