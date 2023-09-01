ASUS launches three affordable Chromebooks in India

Technology

ASUS launches three affordable Chromebooks in India

Written by Rishabh Raj September 01, 2023 | 06:41 pm 3 min read

All three Chromebooks have undergone US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability tests

ASUS has launched three new Chromebook models in India, namely, the Chromebook CX15, Chromebook CX14, and Chromebook Flip CX14. They are powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. All three devices offer a range of features and are priced competitively to attract buyers, particularly students, looking for their first laptop. Read on to learn the details of these new ASUS Chromebooks, including their key specifications, pricing, and availability.

First, let's talk about price and availability

The ASUS Chromebook CX15 starts at Rs. 19,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There's also a 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs. 20,990 and an 8GB+64GB model available for Rs. 21,990. The 4GB+12GB model of Chromebook CX14 costs Rs. 20,990. The Chromebook Flip CX14, a versatile 2-in-1 device, starts at Rs. 24,990 for the 4GB+64GB model. All three models are now available for purchase in India through Flipkart and the ASUS online store.

Impressive display and design

ASUS has equipped the Chromebook CX14 and CX15 with 14-inch and 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920) displays, respectively. On the other hand, the Chromebook Flip CX14 sports a 14-inch touchscreen display with the same Full-HD resolution. All three laptops feature a full-size spill-resistant keyboard with a key travel of 1.5mm, ensuring comfortable and efficient typing.

Military-grade durability

The ASUS Chromebook CX15, Chromebook CX14, and Chromebook Flip CX14 have undergone US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard durability tests. These tests ensure that the devices can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, humidity, and pressure. The Chromebook CX15 weighs 1.8kg, while the CX14 tips the scales at 1.47kg. The Chromebook Flip CX14 comes in at 1.63kg. They are available in a sleek silver color option. Additionally, all three devices feature built-in dual speakers and a combined headphone/microphone jack.

Performance and storage

All three Chromebooks are powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, a dual-core CPU with a base clock speed of 1.1GHz and a turbo clock speed of up to 2.8GHz, backed by 4MB cache. This processor is complemented by Intel UHD 600 integrated graphics. The Chromebooks are available in two storage configurations, with options for 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC internal storage. Running on ChromeOS, these devices offer efficient multitasking and responsive computing.

Battery and connectivity options

The Chromebook CX15 boasts a 42Wh, 2-cell battery, while the Chromebook CX14 and Chromebook Flip CX14 are equipped with a larger 50Wh, 3-cell battery. Connectivity options on offer include dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ax), Bluetooth, 2x USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A ports, 2x USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-C ports (with support for display and power delivery), and a microSD card reader. The laptops also have a 720p camera.

Share this timeline