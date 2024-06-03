Next Article

ASUS ROG Ally X launched with upgraded hardware, improved cooling

By Akash Pandey 02:07 pm Jun 03, 202402:07 pm

What's the story ASUS has officially introduced the ROG Ally X, an enhanced version of its handheld gaming PC, retailing at $799. Unveiled last month, the ROG Ally X is not a successor to last year's model but an upgraded and pricier variant that addresses several issues found in the original. The most notable improvement is the doubled battery capacity from 40Wh to 80Wh, which might promise nearly twice the gaming time per charge.

Hardware upgrade

Enhanced storage and memory

The ROG Ally X boasts significant improvements in storage and memory. It features 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, a substantial upgrade from the original model's 512GB. The new device utilizes M.2 2280 size drives, more common than the previous model's 2242 size, simplifying and reducing the cost of drive upgrades. Memory has also been boosted from 16GB to 24GB LPDDR5, allowing users to allocate more memory to the GPU without affecting system performance.

Design overhaul

ROG Ally X gets improved thermals

ASUS has revamped the internal cooling system of the ROG Ally X, incorporating slimmer fans that increase airflow by 10%. The redesigned airflow path directs air toward the display, ensuring it remains cool during gaming sessions. The exterior design has also been subtly revised with gentler curves replacing the sharper angles of its predecessor. Deeper handgrips and optimized joystick positions enhance user comfort and ease of transition.

Specifications update

Enhanced connectivity and weight increase in ROG AL

The ROG Ally X has improved connectivity, replacing the previous USB-C + ROG XG Mobile Interface connector with dual USB-C ports. One port is Thunderbolt 4 compatible, while the other supports USB 3.2 Gen 2. These enhancements have resulted in a slight weight increase, with the new model weighing 678g, which is 68g more than its predecessor. Despite these changes, several features from the original model remain unchanged.

Feature continuity

ROG Ally X retains key features

The ROG Ally X retains several features from the original model. It continues to use the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip and includes a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS LCD with AMD FreeSync Premium. The speakers and wireless connectivity remain unchanged. The device operates on Windows 11 Home and comes with an updated version of ASUS Armoury Crate SE software. The ROG Ally X is now available for pre-order in black, bundled with a three-month Game Pass subscription.