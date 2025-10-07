ASUS launches 2 powerful handheld gaming devices in India
What's the story
ASUS has officially launched its highly anticipated ROG Xbox Ally series of handheld gaming devices in India. The lineup includes the standard ROG Xbox Ally and the more advanced ROG Xbox Ally X. Both models are now available for pre-order at ASUS stores, eShop, Amazon, and Vijay Sales. Deliveries for these innovative gaming devices will start from October 16.
Gaming revolution
Devices co-developed by ASUS ROG and Microsoft's Xbox division
Arnold Su, VP of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, said the ROG Xbox Ally series is all about enhancing portable gaming for Indian gamers. He emphasized that these devices combine computing power with portability, enabling unrestricted gaming on the go. The devices are co-developed by ASUS's Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Microsoft's Xbox division.
Design inspiration
Inspired by the design of the Xbox Wireless Controller
The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X sport a design inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller. They feature contoured grips, Hall Effect analog triggers, HD haptics, as well as customizable rear buttons for an immersive gaming experience. The controls are designed to be familiar for console players while ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions.
Tech specs
The Ally X packs Ryzen Z2 AI processor
Both gaming handhelds are fueled by AMD's Ryzen Z2 processors, tailored for compact gaming systems. The ROG Xbox Ally X packs the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit for AI-driven performance. It also flaunts 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and an 80Wh battery for long gameplay sessions.
Model comparison
Standard model features Ryzen Z2 A chip
The standard ROG Xbox Ally has the Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery. Both models leverage Radeon's FSR, RSR, and AFMF technologies for smoother graphics and frame enhancement. They also sport a 7.0-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Connectivity features
A look at the connectivity options
The ROG Xbox Ally X comes with USB 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, DisplayPort 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a UHS-II microSD card slot for additional storage or accessory connection. ASUS has focused on striking a balance between performance and portability in these devices. The ROG Xbox Ally X weighs in at 715g while the base model tips the scales at a lighter 670g.
Pre-order perks
Pre-order benefits for limited customers
The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at ₹69,990 while the more advanced ROG Xbox Ally X costs ₹1,14,990. ASUS is also providing exclusive pre-order benefits to customers. The first 100 buyers who pre-book the ROG Xbox Ally X can get a reward package worth ₹16,947, including a ROG Slash Sling Bag and one-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just ₹499.