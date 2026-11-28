The idea behind PODS is to give Europe a stronger defense edge using new space technology.

Atmos Space Cargo has already shown its skills by testing its Phoenix capsule on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket last year.

As CEO Sebastian Klaus puts it, these innovations could really boost Europe's security.

MBDA's Thomas Gottschild, MBDA Deutschland managing director, adds that working together fits perfectly with its vision of making space part of modern defense.