Atmos Space Cargo and MBDA study weapons dropped from orbit
Two European companies, Atmos Space Cargo and missile-maker MBDA, are teaming up to see if it's possible to develop weapons that can be dropped from orbit.
Their project, called Precision Orbital Deep Strike (PODS), combines defense tech with advanced space systems.
For now, it's just a study focused on design and tech integration; actual deployment or use would be subject to the approval of governmental and military authorities.
PODS aims to bolster European defense
The idea behind PODS is to give Europe a stronger defense edge using new space technology.
Atmos Space Cargo has already shown its skills by testing its Phoenix capsule on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket last year.
As CEO Sebastian Klaus puts it, these innovations could really boost Europe's security.
MBDA's Thomas Gottschild, MBDA Deutschland managing director, adds that working together fits perfectly with its vision of making space part of modern defense.