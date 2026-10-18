Black Hole Hunters invites anyone to search NASA TESS data
Astronomers think there are more than 10 million black holes hiding in our galaxy, but so far, only 70 have actually been found.
Now, the Black Hole Hunters project is inviting anyone, even those without a science background, to help search for these cosmic mysteries by looking through NASA's TESS data and flagging spots where black holes might be hiding.
Zooniverse volunteers aid where AI struggles
Artificial intelligence still struggles with the tricky patterns in space data, so real people make a big difference here.
Since launching on Zooniverse in 2021, nearly 23,000 volunteers have helped sort through millions of data points, making it easier (and cheaper) for astronomers to zero in on promising black hole candidates.
The project is also gearing up to use even more space mission data soon, which could help uncover many more of these hidden giants.