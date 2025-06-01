Blue Origin takes 6 to space in latest mission
Jeff Bezos's private space company, Blue Origin, has successfully launched its NS-32 mission, carrying six crew members on a short yet thrilling trip.
The historic flight took off from Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30am ET (7:00pm IST) on Saturday.
It was the reusable New Shepard rocket's 32nd flight and Blue Origin's 12th human spaceflight.
The mission comes just weeks after an all-women celebrity crew was sent to the edge of space by the company.
Crew composition
Diverse crew aboard the mission
The NS-32 mission featured a diverse crew, highlighting the increasing accessibility of commercial space travel.
The passengers included Aymette Medina Jorge, a Texas-based STEM educator; Dr. Gretchen Green, an explorer and radiologist; and Jaime Alemn, a Panamanian diplomat and attorney.
Also onboard were entrepreneur Paul Jeris, New Zealand aerospace executive Mark Rocket, and Jesse Williams, an adventurer from Canada.
Each passenger had their own unique story and passion for space exploration.
Flight details
Journey to the edge of space
The suborbital flight of the NS-32 mission lasted about 11 minutes, taking the crew above the Karman line, which is considered the boundary of space at an altitude of 100km.
During their brief time in microgravity, they experienced several minutes of weightlessness and stunning views of Earth.
The capsule then safely parachuted back to the West Texas desert.
Blue Origin completes 12th human spaceflight
We just completed our 12th human spaceflight and the 32nd flight of the New Shepard program. The astronaut crew included K-12 STEM teacher Aymette Medina Jorge, radiologist turned explorer Dr. Gretchen Green, former Panamanian ambassador to the United States Jaime Alemán,… pic.twitter.com/QbDeTC6owv— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 31, 2025
Tourism impact
A step toward space tourism
With the successful completion of the NS-32 mission, Blue Origin is cementing its place in the growing space tourism industry.
The company has already flown dozens of private citizens and celebrities, bringing its vision of democratizing space travel one step closer to reality.
As the New Shepard rocket safely returned to Earth, this latest crew became part of an expanding community of civilian astronauts.