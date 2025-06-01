What's the story

Jeff Bezos's private space company, Blue Origin, has successfully launched its NS-32 mission, carrying six crew members on a short yet thrilling trip.

The historic flight took off from Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30am ET (7:00pm IST) on Saturday.

It was the reusable New Shepard rocket's 32nd flight and Blue Origin's 12th human spaceflight.

The mission comes just weeks after an all-women celebrity crew was sent to the edge of space by the company.