BMW deploys 4 figure 03 humanoid robots at Spartanburg plant
Technology
BMW is now using Figure AI's humanoid robots at its Spartanburg plant in the US.
These four Figure 03 bots, powered by the Helix 02 system, can handle tasks on their own with impressive, human-like precision: think moving trolleys, sorting random parts, and even heading back to charge when they're done.
Figure 03 adapts and pulls carts
What's cool is that these bots aren't just following set routines: they actually adapt to changes around them.
The new Figure 03 model can adjust if parts are out of place and take on tougher jobs like pulling heavy carts.
This move puts BMW right in step with a global push for more advanced humanoid robotics, alongside companies like Tesla and Unitree.