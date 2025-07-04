Next Article

Technology • Jul 04, 2025 Catwatchful: Stealthy Android app steals thousands of credentials

The Android app Catwatchful, which claims to help parents monitor their kids, has suffered a big data breach—over 62,000 email addresses and passwords have been exposed.

What's more concerning is that the app secretly collects private info from devices and uploads it for remote access.

The leak also includes details of people using the app for shady surveillance.