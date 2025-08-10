Next Article
ChatGPT now lets you pick a personality to talk with
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5, and you can use it for free (with some limits). This new version is sharper at coding, writing, and reasoning.
If you want more access or special features, there's ChatGPT Plus for $20/month or Pro for $200/month.
What's new in GPT-5
GPT-5 lets you chat with four preset personalities—cynic, robot, listener, and nerd—so conversations feel a bit more fun.
The Pro plan even connects with Gmail and Google Calendar to help with productivity, with this feature expected to start rolling out next week.
OpenAI also says it's cut down on those awkward "hallucination" errors by 45% compared to the last model—still not perfect, but definitely a step up.