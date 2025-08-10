ChatGPT now lets you pick a personality to talk with

What's new in GPT-5

GPT-5 lets you chat with four preset personalities—cynic, robot, listener, and nerd—so conversations feel a bit more fun.

The Pro plan even connects with Gmail and Google Calendar to help with productivity, with this feature expected to start rolling out next week.

OpenAI also says it's cut down on those awkward "hallucination" errors by 45% compared to the last model—still not perfect, but definitely a step up.