China's LandSpace takes on SpaceX with reusable rocket
Technology
LandSpace, a Beijing-based startup, is stepping up as China's first entity to test a reusable rocket—Zhuque-3.
Even though their latest test flight ended in a crash, they're pushing ahead to build an affordable rival to SpaceX's Falcon 9.
This move is big for China's satellite goals and signals a fresh, more daring approach compared to the country's usual state-run space efforts.
Inspired by SpaceX and backed by new funding
Zhuque-3 borrows design ideas from Falcon 9—a nod even Elon Musk has noticed.
To support these bold projects, China is letting private space companies raise money through IPOs.
LandSpace is also opening its doors to foreign media, indicating a shift toward greater transparency and global competitiveness.