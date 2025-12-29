China's LandSpace takes on SpaceX with reusable rocket Technology Dec 29, 2025

LandSpace, a Beijing-based startup, is stepping up as China's first entity to test a reusable rocket—Zhuque-3.

Even though their latest test flight ended in a crash, they're pushing ahead to build an affordable rival to SpaceX's Falcon 9.

This move is big for China's satellite goals and signals a fresh, more daring approach compared to the country's usual state-run space efforts.