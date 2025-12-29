Indian government warns Windows users about critical motherboard vulnerabilities
CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency, just flagged a serious issue for anyone using Windows PCs with certain motherboards.
Some popular brands—including ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock—have firmware flaws that could let someone with physical access mess with your system before it even boots up.
What's going on and who's at risk?
The problem comes from how these boards handle memory protection during startup.
If you've got a PC with AMD or Intel chipsets from the affected brands, you might be vulnerable—even if your firmware says you're protected.
What should you do now?
CERT-In recommends checking your motherboard maker's website for BIOS/UEFI updates and installing them ASAP.
Until then, try to keep your device physically secure—don't leave it unattended in public spaces—to lower the risk of someone taking advantage of this flaw.