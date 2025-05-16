World's first AI doctor clinic now open in Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Shanghai-based medical technology company Synyi AI has opened the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) clinic in Saudi Arabia.
The pilot program, which started in April 2025, is a collaboration with Almoosa Health Group and is situated in the eastern Al-Ahsa region of the country.
The futuristic clinic boasts an AI "doctor" called "Dr. Hua," who autonomously diagnoses and prescribes treatment to patients through human-like interactions, with treatment plans reviewed by a human doctor for accuracy.
AI consultation
How does AI diagnose patients?
Patients at the AI clinic describe their symptoms on a tablet computer. Dr. Hua then asks follow-up questions and analyzes data and images like cardiograms and X-rays, with the help of human assistants.
After the consultation, Dr. Hua provides a treatment plan, which is reviewed and approved by a traditional human doctor, without seeing the patients in person.
This unique approach combines AI tech with human oversight to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatment plans for patients.
AI performance
Synyi AI's clinic has a 0.3% error rate
Synyi AI's tech has shown an error rate of less than 0.3% in tests, the company's CEO Zhang Shaodian said.
"What AI has done in the past is assist doctors, but now we are taking the final step of letting AI diagnose and treat patients directly," he added.
The service is free-of-charge for users as it's still being trialed, generating diagnostic data to be submitted to Saudi authorities for approval before going commercial.
Service expansion
AI currently treats respiratory diseases
Currently, Dr. Hua's services are restricted to respiratory complaints, addressing some 30 diseases like asthma and pharyngitis.
Synyi AI plans to expand this list to 50 respiratory, gastroenterological, and dermatological diseases in the next year.
The company is also collaborating with other Saudi Arabian hospitals to establish similar clinics in the coming months as part of its expansion strategy in the region.
Funding and expansion
Synyi AI is backed by Tencent and local government funding
Founded in 2016, Synyi AI has been backed by Tencent, Hongshan Capital, GGV Capital, and local government funding.
The company has worked with over 800 hospitals, clinics, and medical colleges in China to leverage AI for data management, assisting diagnoses, and conducting research work.
Saudi Arabia will be the company's first overseas market as it continues to look for opportunities to expand beyond its home country.