What's the story

Shanghai-based medical technology company Synyi AI has opened the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) clinic in Saudi Arabia.

The pilot program, which started in April 2025, is a collaboration with Almoosa Health Group and is situated in the eastern Al-Ahsa region of the country.

The futuristic clinic boasts an AI "doctor" called "Dr. Hua," who autonomously diagnoses and prescribes treatment to patients through human-like interactions, with treatment plans reviewed by a human doctor for accuracy.