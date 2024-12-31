Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian IT Department and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have refuted claims of using Digi Yatra, a popular airport app, to track tax evaders.

They assure that the app, with over nine million users, operates on a Self-Sovereign Identity model, storing personal and travel data only on the user's device, not in a central database.

Any data is automatically deleted within 24 hours of a flight's departure, and if the app is uninstalled, all data is completely erased.

Digi Yatra had gained over 9 million active users

Modi government denies using Digi Yatra to catch tax evaders

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The Indian government has denied allegations that the Digi Yatra app, a travel initiative using facial recognition technology, will be leveraged by the Income Tax Department to target tax evaders. The clarification comes after a media report claimed that passenger data from the app was being examined for discrepancies with tax filings. The report claimed that on the basis of this data, the IT Department would start issuing notices in 2025.

IT Department's response to allegations

The IT Department has categorically denied any plans to use Digi Yatra data for tax evasion investigations. In a statement released yesterday, the department said, "It is seen that news articles have appeared stating that Digi Yatra data will be used to crack down on tax evaders. In this connection it is clarified that as on date there is no such move by the department."

Digi Yatra's data deletion and usage policies

The Ministry of Civil Aviation further stated that if a user uninstalls the Digi Yatra app, all data is completely erased. It also noted that airport systems automatically delete passenger data within 24 hours of a flight's departure, ensuring extra privacy protection for users.

Ministry of Civil Aviation refutes data sharing claims

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also dismissed the allegations as "unfounded and inaccurate." The Ministry clarified that no passenger data from Digi Yatra is shared with Indian tax authorities. It emphasized that the app operates on a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) model, where Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user's device, not in any central repository.

Digi Yatra CEO dismisses data misuse allegations

Separately, Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, has also dismissed the media report as "unfounded claims based on unknown sources." He explained that Digi Yatra functions without storing any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in any central repository. This way, there is no database to breach, share, leak or lose, and user privacy is protected.

Digi Yatra's user base

Khadakbhavi emphasized that by end of 2024, Digi Yatra had gained over nine million active users, showing that domestic travelers have widely trusted it. The Digi Yatra Foundation, which runs the airport app, was formed as a joint venture company in 2019 under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. Despite past privacy concerns raised by flyers over biometric data misuse on the app, authorities claim data shared by users is stored in an encrypted format on their own phones.