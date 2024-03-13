Next Article

Discord integrates games and apps directly into chats

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:17 pm Mar 13, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Discord, the popular chat platform, is about to expand its 'Activities' feature by integrating more games and apps directly into its chats. The company will launch a dedicated Software Development Kit (SDK) on March 18. It will allow developers to create experiences that can be embedded within Discord. So far, this capability has been limited to select developers. The move is expected to increase the number of shared experiences available on the platform.

Details

Discord revives app pitching program

In addition to the SDK launch, Discord is also reviving its app pitching program. This initiative encourages developers to propose app ideas for a chance to secure up to $30,000 in funding. In the past, this program has led to the creation of unique apps such as a coral reef cam, a city-building simulator and an art portfolio app. The company is optimistic about what innovative ideas 2024 will bring through this revived initiative.

Better user experience

Discord to launch cross-server app experience

Discord is also working on a technology that will allow users to add apps to accounts, enabling these experiences to be accessible across different servers. The beta version of this tool is set to launch alongside SDK on March 18. According to the company, users can expect apps to start appearing within Direct Messages (DMs), group chats, and small servers soon after the launch. This feature aims to enhance the user experience by making app usage more seamless and convenient.

Challenges

Discord's recent challenges and future plans

These developments follow a challenging period for Discord, which had to lay off 17% of its workforce in January. CEO Jason Citron stated that these cuts were necessary to position the company for a strong and profitable future. As part of its growth strategy, Discord has also announced a partnership program with game developers to sell themed avatars and diverse profile effects. These decisions are expected to further diversify its revenue streams.