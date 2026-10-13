DRDO spotlights next-generation chips at ESTIC-2026 in New Delhi

DRDO is putting the spotlight on its own semiconductor and next-generation chip technologies at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave-2026 (ESTIC-2026), happening October 27-29 in New Delhi.

The event brings together 12 scientific ministries and departments of the Union government and aims to boost India's ambitions of becoming a global semiconductor hub.

It is all about getting industry, academia, and research institutions on the same page for future tech.