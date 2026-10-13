DRDO spotlights next-generation chips at ESTIC-2026 in New Delhi
DRDO is putting the spotlight on its own semiconductor and next-generation chip technologies at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave-2026 (ESTIC-2026), happening October 27-29 in New Delhi.
The event brings together 12 scientific ministries and departments of the Union government and aims to boost India's ambitions of becoming a global semiconductor hub.
It is all about getting industry, academia, and research institutions on the same page for future tech.
Anand Ramamoorthy to keynote chip session
The "Semiconductors and Next-Gen Chips" session will feature a keynote address by Micron India Vice-President and Managing Director Anand Ramamoorthy, diving into purpose-built artificial intelligence system-on-chips, intelligence at the silicon edge and developments in microprocessors.
There is also a panel with experts from Qualcomm, Tata Semiconductor, and more, offering a chance to connect with industry, academia, and research institutions as India sets its sights on leading in semiconductors by 2047.