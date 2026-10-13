Dutch Tax and Customs Administration halts Microsoft 365 rollout
The Dutch Tax and Customs Administration is saying goodbye to its Microsoft 365 rollout, which was supposed to finish by 2026.
After some serious concerns about data privacy and security were raised this June, the agency decided to stick with its current Microsoft tools for now and work on setting up its own in-house email and calendar system.
Netherlands plans open-source mail and tools
This isn't just about one agency: it's part of a bigger move in Europe toward open-source tech that gives countries more control over their data.
The Dutch plan to start using their own mail and calendar systems by 2027, then roll out open-source storage and collaboration tools by 2028.
They're even looking at homegrown options like NixOS, showing they want a digital setup that's both independent and future-proof.