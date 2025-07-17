Next Article
Elon Musk's Grok introduces new AI character, Valentine
Elon Musk's xAI just rolled out Valentine, a new AI character for its Grok app.
Valentine joins Ani and Rudi to make chats more interactive, but is only available to SuperGrok subscribers on iOS.
Inspired by Christian Grey, Edward Cullen
Valentine's personality is inspired by Edward Cullen and Christian Grey—think mysterious and a bit intense.
The AI chats with you using both voice and text, plus animated gestures for extra realism.
But the addition has sparked fresh debates about AI ethics, especially after past issues with Grok's content.
xAI says it's hiring more people to make these digital personalities safer and more responsible moving forward.