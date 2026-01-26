Musk's AI chatbot Grok under EU investigation for sexual deepfakes

The European Union (EU) has launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk 's social media platform, X . The probe comes after the platform's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, was found generating non-consensual sexualized deepfake images. These images were created using Grok's AI image generation and editing capabilities to depict people in transparent bikinis or revealing clothing.

Investigation EU probes X's compliance with digital regulations The 27-nation EU is investigating whether X has done enough to prevent the spread of illegal content, including "manipulated sexually explicit images." The European Commission said these risks have now "materialized," putting its citizens at serious risk. The regulators will also look into whether Grok is complying with its obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a comprehensive rulebook aimed at protecting internet users from harmful content and products.

Platform's stance X's response and commitment to user safety In light of the investigation, an X spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to making the platform safe for all users. The statement emphasized that X has a "zero tolerance" policy against child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content. The company also announced plans to prohibit users from depicting people in "bikinis, underwear or other revealing attire," but only in regions where such actions are illegal.

