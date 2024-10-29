Summarize Simplifying... In short The first image of our Milky Way's black hole, initially depicted as a bright ring, might not be accurate, according to a reanalysis by NAOJ scientists.

They suggest the black hole, filled with superheated material rotating at 60% the speed of light, is actually elongated, not round, due to complexities in analyzing radio data and constructing images.

This new interpretation could shed light on the movements and distribution of matter within the black hole. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sgr A* might not be circular, study says

First image of Milky Way's black hole may be inaccurate

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm Oct 29, 202406:22 pm

What's the story The first-ever image of Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the black hole at the center of our galaxy, may not be entirely accurate, a new study by scientists from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) has found. The researchers suggest that the accretion disk surrounding Sgr A* could be more elongated than circular, as initially depicted in 2022.

Shape shift

New analysis reveals different shape of black hole

The data, collected from a network of eight ground-based radio telescopes, first appeared to show a bright ring structure surrounding a dark central region. However, the reanalysis by NAOJ scientists has shown a different shape for this black hole. This new interpretation could help understand the movements and distribution of matter within the disk. The complexity of analyzing radio interferometry data makes it difficult to reach definitive conclusions about these celestial structures.

Revised image

NAOJ's reanalysis suggests elongated accretion disk

Miyoshi Mikato, an astronomer at NAOJ, explained that the rounded appearance of the black hole could be a result of the way the image was constructed. "We hypothesize that the ring image resulted from errors during EHT's imaging analysis and that part of it was an artifact, rather than the actual astronomical structure," Miyoshi said. In NAOJ's reanalysis, Sgr A* looks slightly elongated east-west with one side brighter than the other.

Disk dynamics

Accretion disk's rotation speed and shape

Miyoshi further explained that the black hole's accretion disk is rotating at about 60% of the speed of light. This disk is filled with superheated material spiraling into a 4-million-solar-mass black hole. As it cycles through accretion disk, friction and magnetic fields heat this material, making it glow in X-rays and visible light while also emitting radio waves. The shape of an accretion disk can be influenced by factors including spin/accretion rate, angular momentum of falling material, and gravitational pull.

Imaging hurdles

Challenges in capturing accurate astronomical images

Miyoshi emphasized that no telescope can get an astronomical image just right. For Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) observations, interferometric data from widely connected telescopes can have gaps. While analyzing data, scientists have to employ special techniques to fill in the gaps and construct a complete image. That's what the EHT team did, creating the 'round black hole' image. The NAOJ team reanalyzed this data and employed a different mapping method, resulting in an elongated shape for Sgr A*'s accretion disk.