Flashback: Why Aadhaar helpline number appeared in your contacts

Google later admitted it had accidentally bundled the now-defunct UIDAI helpline and emergency number 112 into Android phones way back in 2014. That meant these numbers just showed up automatically when anyone set up or restored their device. Google apologized for the mix-up and promised not to preload random contacts like this again.

Lesson from the episode

UIDAI clarified they had nothing to do with adding the number and pointed out that it was outdated anyway.

While there wasn't any security risk, the whole episode made people rethink how much say they have over what comes pre-installed on their phones—and reminded everyone it's okay to delete stuff you didn't ask for.