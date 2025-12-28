Garmin's Emergency Autoland just pulled off aviation's 1st solo emergency landing
Garmin's Emergency Autoland system made history on December 20, 2025, when it completely took over and safely landed a plane in Colorado after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.
The pilots let the system handle everything, and the aircraft touched down smoothly at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport—no drama, just tech doing its thing.
How it worked—and what's next
When the cabin pressure dropped unexpectedly, the system kicked in automatically: it picked the closest airport, talked to air traffic control, and managed the descent while pilots wore oxygen masks.
The FAA said it was investigating the incident.
Chris Townsley from Buffalo River Aviation confirmed that everything worked as designed and clarified that the pilots were never incapacitated—just letting smart tech take charge in a tough moment.